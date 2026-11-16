Give the gift of pro soccer this holiday season!

Louisville City FC’s Holiday Pack features six tickets starting at just $99 — plus each purchase includes a team mascot-branded ornament!

Holiday Pack tickets are flexible. Use them on a single home game, or mix and match for multiple games at Lynn Family Stadium during the 2027 regular season kicking off in March. You choose how to use your tickets!

Click the button below to claim your tickets and ornament today! Questions? To speak with a ticket representative, call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours or email tickets@loucity.com.