It was around this time six years ago when Scott Goodwin departed town as a retiring Louisville City FC goalkeeper enrolling in medical school. He’ll return this fall as Dr. Goodwin.

The LouCity & Racing Foundation tapped Goodwin to serve as keynote speaker at its inaugural Soccer Ball, a Sept. 28 fundraiser and toast to the clubs’ seasons at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, 280 W. Jefferson Street.

Tickets are now on sale for individuals or tables of 10 at loucityracing.givesmart.com. Those interested in sponsorship should contact Jeremy Jarvi, the foundation’s executive director, at jjarvi@loucity.com.

“The main thing,” Goodwin said of his message, “is how soccer can be a tool to drive you to compete and strive for the best in life. Growing up in that environment, one of the biggest takeaways for me is how soccer has always helped set a very high standard.

“When you find a place where everybody is bought into that kind of standard and takes pride trying to live up to it, that’s a special thing. It’s infectious. That’s Louisville City.”

The mindset speaks directly to the recently launched LouCity & Racing Foundation’s goals. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit strives to improve the lives of area children through organized soccer, creating a safe place and the opportunity to dream, thrive and succeed.

Goodwin, who graduated in 2020 from the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology program, is currently in residency in diagnostic radiology at Duke University Medical Center.

“We’re thrilled to have Scott return and serve in this capacity,” Jarvi said. “His story will inspire others and illustrate how soccer has changed his life. We appreciate Scott’s efforts to join us given his extremely busy schedule.”

Goodwin played for LouCity in 2015 and 2016, starting all but one game in the club’s first season as the boys in purple established their winning tradition from the beginning. An undergraduate product of the University of North Carolina, he kept an eye on his next career all along, opting to leave midway through his final professional campaign.

In hindsight, Goodwin called medical school “a lot of hard work but something that playing soccer at a high level helped prepare me for.”

“I really do love having a job where I get to give back and help people,” he added. “I think soccer has a lot of parallels with that, too. These guys on the field every day love what they do, and sometimes I think they don’t even realize what a positive impact they have on the community around them.

“Especially with the strength and popularity of the league today, their presence in the community is pushing kids not only all over Louisville, but across the entire country. It’s going to touch so many lives in ways bigger than soccer.”

Goodwin’s keynote remarks will headline the Soccer Ball, also an occasion to hear from current LouCity and Racing Louisville FC staff and players. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail reception before the dinner and program follow at 7 p.m.

Visit LouCity.com/foundation or RacingLouFC.com/foundation for more information on the clubs’ charitable efforts.